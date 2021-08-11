Melon Price Tops $38.88 (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Melon coin can now be bought for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.80 or 0.00882292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00112466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00150318 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.