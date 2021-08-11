Membership Collective Group Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NYSE:MCG)

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Membership Collective Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Membership Collective Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

MCG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

MCG opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Membership Collective Group has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $14.26.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

