Memetic / PepeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $216,042.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.74 million and $216,042.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00397114 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003431 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013357 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.72 or 0.01064658 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

