MenaPay (MPAY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $464.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $978,841.66 and approximately $464.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00056642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.75 or 0.00883442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00111340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00043338 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.