MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Boosted by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up 3.6% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,416,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,132,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $12.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,890.64. 17,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,995. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,527.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $959.87 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of -37,570.60 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,894.68.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.