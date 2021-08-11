Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.0% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,283,000 after buying an additional 671,918 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,251,000 after purchasing an additional 115,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,822,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,939,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,607,174. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

