Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 644,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,660,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.41. 352,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,607,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

