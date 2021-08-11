Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Up 20% Over Last 7 Days

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded up 20% against the dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Meridian Network has a market cap of $185,502.77 and $60.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.44 or 0.00341653 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001165 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.76 or 0.00939671 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

