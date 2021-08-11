Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.

NYSE:MTOR traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,745. Meritor has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Meritor’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Meritor in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.