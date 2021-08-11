Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.
NYSE:MTOR traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,745. Meritor has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Meritor’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Meritor Company Profile
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
