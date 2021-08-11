Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Reaches $0.19

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 43% higher against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $14.71 million and $591,632.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.57 or 0.06987522 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00135656 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,799,146 coins and its circulating supply is 78,799,048 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.