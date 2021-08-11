Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $11,407,800.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,521.04, for a total value of $11,407,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,594,192.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $9.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,506.14. 66 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $926.88 and a 12 month high of $1,535.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,406.01.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

