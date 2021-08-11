Michael Charles Nasser Sells 2,237 Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 2,237 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $23,287.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Charles Nasser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Charles Nasser sold 1,163 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $12,130.09.

On Thursday, July 29th, Michael Charles Nasser sold 4,900 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $51,058.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCTCF remained flat at $$10.52 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

