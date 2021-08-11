Michael Ferraresso Purchases 2,608 Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) insider Michael Ferraresso purchased 2,608 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
AVEO stock remained flat at $$5.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 292,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,447. The stock has a market cap of $198.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $18.24.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 113.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.
