Michael Ferraresso Purchases 2,608 Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) insider Michael Ferraresso purchased 2,608 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AVEO stock remained flat at $$5.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 292,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,447. The stock has a market cap of $198.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 113.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 776,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $84,000. 40.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

