Michael Hsing Sells 7,926 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $3,638,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.23. 186,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,926. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.62 and a 1 year high of $470.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 109.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

