Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Trimmed by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,415 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.9% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 731 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $286.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $291.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

