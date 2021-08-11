Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,375 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $40,844,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 38.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $286.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $291.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.