Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Shares Down 4%

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 506 ($6.61) and last traded at GBX 528 ($6.90). 118,037 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 61,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 550 ($7.19).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Midwich Group from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of £468.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 563.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85.

In other Midwich Group news, insider Stephen Fenby sold 163,000 shares of Midwich Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47), for a total value of £806,850 ($1,054,154.69).

Midwich Group Company Profile (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

