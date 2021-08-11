Millennium Management LLC Acquires 11,514 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 3,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $63.03 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.78.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

