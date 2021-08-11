Millennium Management LLC Acquires 117,925 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 187.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,925 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of CVR Energy worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter worth $5,181,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 63,412 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 825.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 244,952 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVI. Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

CVR Energy stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.94. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

