Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 144,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.46% of Aemetis as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter worth $1,260,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter worth $1,513,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter worth $45,032,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter worth $4,074,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aemetis alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -0.15. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.