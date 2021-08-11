Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 342,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.62% of Gilat Satellite Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $4,056,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth about $3,787,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 97.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 655,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 322,529 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 102.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 246,714 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

