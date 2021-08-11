Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of XPEL as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowbird Capital LP raised its position in XPEL by 425.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 357,132 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in XPEL by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after buying an additional 116,062 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after buying an additional 115,434 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 112,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after buying an additional 56,199 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other XPEL news, Director John Constantine sold 9,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $760,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,250,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,724,798.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,399,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,782 shares of company stock worth $24,401,577 in the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPEL stock opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.52. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 100.59 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

