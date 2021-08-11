Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 186,157 Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 186,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Prometheus Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,608,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,565,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,565,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

RXDX opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 36.26, a current ratio of 36.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

