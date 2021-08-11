Millennium Management LLC Buys 12,087 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Cardlytics worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 130.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 370,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,269,796.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $179,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 373,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,557,406 and sold 24,952 shares valued at $2,891,629. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $84.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 2.60.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

