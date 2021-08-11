Millennium Management LLC Buys 137,465 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 134.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

In related news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TFFP opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $192.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

