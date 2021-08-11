Millennium Management LLC Buys 194,328 Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 416.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,328 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vivint Smart Home worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth about $197,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 36.6% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

NYSE:VVNT opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $343.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.