Millennium Management LLC Buys New Stake in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 206,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Finch Therapeutics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNCH. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,019,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth $641,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,277,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

FNCH stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 17.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNCH. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Finch Therapeutics Group Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.