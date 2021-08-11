Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 173,398 Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 173,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Sumo Logic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 7,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $167,600.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,096. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Sumo Logic Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.