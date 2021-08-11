Millennium Management LLC Decreases Position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Altitude Acquisition were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

ALTUU opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.14. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

