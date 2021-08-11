Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 301.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071,023 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,950,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 214,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 53.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 862,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 200,662 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 34,264 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $679,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $429.62 million, a PE ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 802.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LCTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lineage Cell Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

