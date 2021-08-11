Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,629 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Yandex by 117.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Yandex by 6,530.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YNDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. Yandex has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

