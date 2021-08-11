Millennium Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 600.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637,386 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,554,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 449,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 199,959 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $839,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2,517.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 308,700 shares in the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $286.65 million, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ampio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,958.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.