Millennium Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,699 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Korn Ferry worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 604,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after acquiring an additional 87,546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 510,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,850,000 after acquiring an additional 71,781 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,379,000 after acquiring an additional 528,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $74.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

