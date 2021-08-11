Millennium Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Conn’s worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 23.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CONN shares. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $43,818.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,841.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conn’s, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.59.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conn's Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

