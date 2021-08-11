Millennium Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,942 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,910,000 after purchasing an additional 289,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,459,000 after acquiring an additional 93,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after acquiring an additional 212,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after acquiring an additional 426,495 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CATY. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.