Millennium Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280,000 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Marquee Raine Acquisition were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marquee Raine Acquisition by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 82,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in Marquee Raine Acquisition by 67.8% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 167,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 67,849 shares during the period.

Get Marquee Raine Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MRACU opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15.

In other news, major shareholder Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 150,000 shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

About Marquee Raine Acquisition

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.