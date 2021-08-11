Millennium Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,170 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $22,253,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,759,000 after buying an additional 569,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,900,000 after buying an additional 144,167 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 631.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 139,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 120,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,343,000 after buying an additional 103,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

