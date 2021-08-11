Millennium Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 552,374 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASX opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

