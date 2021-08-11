Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) by 875.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,475 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Intrusion worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $3,392,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Intrusion by 965.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 78,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intrusion by 75.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 29,047 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTZ opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. Intrusion Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $78.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lowered Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

