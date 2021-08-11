Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) by 875.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,475 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Intrusion worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $3,392,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Intrusion by 965.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 78,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intrusion by 75.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 29,047 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.52% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ INTZ opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. Intrusion Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $78.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.00.
Intrusion Profile
Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.
