Millennium Management LLC Invests $3.44 Million in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.51% of Blue Bird as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 57.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at $439,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 7,822 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $206,657.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,192,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,566 shares of company stock valued at $770,141. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLBD. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BLBD opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.33 million, a PE ratio of 58.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 1.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

