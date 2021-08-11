Millennium Management LLC Invests $3.46 Million in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.

AEACU opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

