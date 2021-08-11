Millennium Management LLC Makes New $3.48 Million Investment in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 148,136 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of First Foundation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.53.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,580.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,567 shares of company stock valued at $506,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

