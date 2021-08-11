Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 202,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Achilles Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $208,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $413,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $650,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACHL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of ACHL opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

