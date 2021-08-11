Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 143,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.61.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

