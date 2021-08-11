Millennium Management LLC Purchases 67,624 Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 122.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,633 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 67,624 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Azure Power Global worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter worth $6,526,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 3,708.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 147,765 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 305,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 103,950 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 1,012.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Azure Power Global Limited has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

