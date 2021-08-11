Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,621,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.74. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 520.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ONCT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

