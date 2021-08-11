Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 125.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,153 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Provention Bio worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.01.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRVB shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

