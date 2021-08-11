Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 352.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,499 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of FTS International worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in FTS International during the first quarter worth about $25,125,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FTS International during the first quarter worth about $13,016,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTS International during the first quarter worth about $5,596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FTS International by 6,091,300.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 182,739 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FTS International by 619,818.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 99,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS International stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.49. FTS International, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $30.09.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

