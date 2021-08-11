Millennium Management LLC Sells 101,437 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 101,437 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.76. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.