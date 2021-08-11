Millennium Management LLC Sells 15,368 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ICU Medical worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 6.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 22,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICUI opened at $190.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.90. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.18 and a twelve month high of $227.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

